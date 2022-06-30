Ex-police officer faces court over alleged pub attack

A 23-year-old former police officer who is alleged to have struck and kicked a woman in a Hobart bar did not plead when he appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Steven Charles Jnr Hudson, of Westbury, is alleged to have committed a number of offences on October 9, 2021 at Salamanca Place in Hobart.
Police allege he assaulted one woman by grabbing her by the wrist and pulling her towards himself and a separate charge of striking her to the chest and kicking her to the torso and left hand.
He is also alleged to have assaulted a second woman by striking her to the torso with his hands and feet.
He was also charged under the Liquor and Accommodation Act with two counts of fail to leave licensed premises when required to by a licensee and a count of return to licensed premises
Mr Hudson was also charged with using offensive language in a public place under the Police Offences Act.
The charges were adjourned until September 22, 2022.
Tasmania Police released a statement on Wednesday saying that Mr Hudson was an off-duty constable at the time of the alleged offences.
The statement said he had since resigned his position with Tasmania Police.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
