Steven Charles Jnr Hudson appeared on assault charges

By Nick Clark
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:38am, first published 4:31am
Ex-police officer faces court over alleged pub attack

A 23-year-old former police officer who is alleged to have struck and kicked a woman in a Hobart bar did not plead when he appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Local News

