Jury to consider brutal bashing verdict on Friday

A Supreme Court jury will retire to consider its verdict on Friday in the trial of a man accused of involvement in a violent bashing in Waverley in 2018.
Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated armed robbery of Alexander Robert Friend, then 47, on January 9-10, 2018.
He has also pleaded not guilty to doing an unlawful act with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm by punching him to the face, head and body; elbowing him to the head and striking him with a wooden baton (a chair leg) and kicking him to the face, head and body.
Mr Friend was allegedly invited to a unit at Waverley where it is alleged four men had hatched a plan to rob him of cash and drugs.
The Crown alleges they bashed him and loaded his body into his utility and drove it to Waverley Lake.
However, Mr Friend managed to crawl out of the moving vehicle and fell onto the road near Tasman Highway.
Crown prosecutor Tamila Smith, defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran and Justice Robert Pearce summed up the case on Thursday after two weeks of evidence.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
