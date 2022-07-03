For more than 70 years Tim Sydes has been crafting model aeroplanes, however due to his deteriorating state of Parkinsons, he is being forced to sell his beloved collection.
Mr Sydes had been building model aeroplanes since 1956 and said his father was instrumental in developing his passion.
"I remember when I was about five, my dad was building a model DC3 on his dining room table," Mr Sydes said.
"It looked pretty complicated to me, but we had a beautiful looking aeroplane.
Mr Sydes possesses a wealth of knowledge in relation to the vehicles and is widely read on many aspects of aircraft associated with military encounters. He said it took him about a month to build one properly.
"You need good plans, you need to understand basic carpentry. They are generally pretty straightforward to build.
"It's offered me a lot of peace and a little distraction and it's brought me a lot of friends with like minded interests and it's a shame I can't continue with it.
Mr Sydes also detailed some of his favourite memories he had crafting model aeroplanes and detailed the joy he gets from his hobby.
"Being out in the flying field on a really nice day, watching them buzz around in the sky, and the satisfaction of seeing something fly around that you've created," he said.
On top of being a gifted craftsman who spent countless hours in his man cave, Mr Sydes also achieved his private pilot's licence. Having suffered from Parkinson's disease in the past couple of years, Mr Sydes has still been able to construct small models from the comfort of his electric armchair.
Unfortunately, due to his current state, he will be moving into another unit with his wife, and is looking for someone to take over his cherished collection. Lifelong friend to Mr Sydes, Graham Nielsen, said he has been friends with Tim for over 60 years and greatly admired his craftsmanship.
"His skill and innovation just blows you away. He worked off plans, he built planes from memory, and his skill and patience and his dedication to detail is phenomenal," Mr Nielsen said.
"I've been to the flying fields with him and have watched his models in progress.
"He has mentored so many people who have taken an interest in the hobby, helped them in every way he can, and helped them repair planes and he just freely shared his knowledge," he said.
Mr Nielsen outlined some of the memories they've had together flying model aircrafts back in the day.
"One day one of his models got lodged in a tree out at the Nile River and he came and got me and we shot through the branch with many, many bullets until it came down.
"On other occasions when they went out of range we'd have to search for them. If you're with Tim and somebody starts talking about aircraft, you're in for the long haul, because of his knowledge of aircraft in general, and in particular, aircraft used in both the first and second world war.
"It's just unbelievable. He's got an amazing memory and knowledge.
Mr Neislen is trying to help his lifelong friend, Tim, to find a suitable suitor to take care of his plane collection.
"It would just be a phenomenal legacy into the future of what's becoming a hobby that isn't attracting a great deal of interest now because people are buying new planes flying them.
"It would be wonderful if somebody had the room to display them in a private viewing or public viewing, it would be a great legacy to Tim's involvement and the other thing is he'd offer the entire collection for sale".
"Anyone who wants to get in touch, he's not asking a king's ransom for them, we're only talking a few thousand dollars.
"He'd love them to go to a home where they are loved and respected and admired for their beauty and his skills," he said.
