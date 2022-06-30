Luxury cruise ships will return to North as state prepares for summer

Tasmania will welcome cruise ships back to its ports this summer, with tourism operators being urged to consider how best to take advantage of the cruising market.
Up to 80 ships are already planned for arrival into Tasmania, with the final schedule to be released by TasPorts in July.
In the North, three smaller, luxury cruise vessels are planned to visit the Tamar Valley via Inspection Wharf at Beauty Point in November, December and February.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Chris Griffin said a further two to three cruises may be booked this summer but are not yet confirmed.
He said the aspirational plan is to have 12 luxury cruise ships booked every season by 2025.
"First and foremost our focus is to cater to the ships that are berthing at Inspection Wharf and providing them a very Tasmanian experience, a lot of that is around our food and wine," Mr Griffin said.
"We are doing a lot of idea generation around what tours will look like. There are lots of opportunities, with passengers looking for very unique experiences."
The global cruise industry took a hard hit due to COVID-19, but the Australian sector is assuring the public that cruise holidays are a safe option again.
It has been holding conferences across the state to get tourism, retail and hospitality operators to plan for the cruise season ahead, with cruise influencers promoting how best to directly sell products to passengers as they step off the boats.
Australian Cruise Association chief executive Jill Abel said the cruise season in Tasmania should return to pre-pandemic levels this summer.
Ms Abel said the safety of passengers and locals at cruise ship destinations had been extensively considered, with protocols to include mask wearing and mandatory pre-testing.
"The states have signed up to a set of protocols that will be operating around the country, and those protocols are now going to far exceed the expectations of general protocols," Ms Abel said.
"That is around mandatory vaccinations, mandatory pre-testing, mask wearing in areas where social distancing can't apply. The things that we have been living with on land are going to be continued on cruises for a bit longer," she said.
Cruise ship companies are also expected to cap capacity at 85 per cent.
Mr Griffin said tourism and hospitality operators in the North can market to "independent" cruise passengesr who might grab a taxi and head out to wineries.
They might also plan for "pre and post" cruise travel, marketing to those passengers on cruises that have multiple overnight stopovers in Tasmania.
