Ladder-leading Launceston have rung in the changes to take on Glenorchy at KGV on Saturday.
Facing the winless Magpies, they've brought in the experience of Jay Blackberry, Jake Hinds, Jobi Harper and Joe Groenewegen as well as young guns Colby McKercher and debutant Thomas Beaumont.
"Those guys have got a fair few runs on the board," coach Mitch Thorp said of Blackberry, Hinds, Harper and Groenewegen.
"We've got a big month ahead of us so it's now important that we get all of our older guys back on deck and start establishing our brand for the next month."
Many of the changes have come about through the Blues having 20 players across the club unavailable due to the SATIS grand finals.
As Blackberry returns from a broken jaw, the competition's game record holder plays his 100th game for the Blues.
Coming from South Launceston and Western Storm, the 30-year-old has played a fair bit of football alongside Thorp and well and truly earned his respect.
"I don't think there's enough superlatives to speak of Jay, he's the competition's games record holder, he's super professional and super diligent," he said.
"In the last couple of years he's had a couple of nasty injuries, his ACL and recently a broken jaw but just his head down, bum up attitude at 30 is a really strong message for our young kids about how to go about things when they don't go his way."
He detailed Blackberry's recovery and how he fits into the Blues' line-up.
"A broken jaw is a bit strange because you can still run, kick the footy and handball but I think early days it was more eating that was the struggle, particularly the first couple of weeks [as] he couldn't eat anything solid," Thorp said.
"After the initial two or three-week period, he's done a lot of work, a lot of training and he's a very fit man so we feel like he's ready to go straight back into the midfield and give us a bit of pop in there with his silky skills.
"He just gives us a bit of something different in there as a left-footer that can leave a contest a bit sharper than some of our other midfielders."
The Blues will also benefit from having their Tasmania Devils players back for the next three weeks, with debutant Beaumont and McKercher both coming from the program.
Joining Launceston from NTFA side South Launceston this season, Beaumont, who was also a talented cricket player before going all-in on football, had a tough start to the year.
"First impressions in summer was that of a driven young man who was a bull at the contest," Thorp said.
"Thomas has had an interrupted start to the season with a minor knee operation and in recent weeks he has begun to show his power around the ball and craft in the front half.
"We're delighted to add another debutant to the list of exciting young men to play their first senior games this season."
He will play on-ball for the Blues alongside McKercher, who the coach also had high praise for.
"Colby's got a lot of AFL attributes, we love him down here at the footy club.
"He played senior footy as a 16-year-old and showed the competition last season and the year before what he's got.
"He's played typically outside but will play inside mid this week. He's very similar to a Jay Blackberry in that he's a little left-footer with speed and tricks on the outside.
"The balance of Harper, Seymour, Blackberry and then a Colby McKercher is nice for us that we've got some experience and then some exciting youth that, along with Bailey Gillow, will be a nice mix in the midfield."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
