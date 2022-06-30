The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Industry welcomes report saying link should be built as a priority.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susie Bower.

A representative of some of the most power-consumptive industries in the state says she is in favour of building the $3.8 billion project to construct more electric links to the mainland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.