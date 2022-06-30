Students from LeFevre High School in South Australia were flown down to Launceston this week for a four-day maritime intensive at the Australian Maritime College.
As part of the college's scholarship program, the 16 students will spend four days at the national institute for maritime education, immersed in practical activities ranging from damage control and vessel operations, to shipboard safety drills.
Le Fevre student Taishi Morgan, who wants to work as a submariner after high school, said the program gave students an important opportunity to broaden their maritime skills and knowledge before graduating.
"I think it's really important for us to come here as high school students to see where we can develop our skills further in one of the best maritime facilities in the southern hemisphere," Mr Morgan said.
The students were also given access to the college's simulation devices for piloting naval vessels, to gain experience navigating Australia's difficult waters.
It's the first time since 2019 students have been able to come to the college, something assistant principal for the maritime program at LeFevre, Liam Narcys, said was necessary for developing hands-on skills.
With students coming from locations as far-flung as Kangaroo Island and Mount Gambier - six hours out of Adelaide - Mr Narcys said it was a rare opportunity to experience a diverse range of topics not normally on offer to the students.
"There's a focus on naval engineering, offshore engineering, renewable energies, logistics and seafaring that's specific to this institution," he said.
"It's just about finding the opportunities they might not be so accustomed to down in South Australia".
