The $3.8 billion Marinus Link electricity interconnector's costs should be fairly spread, Tasmanian Energy Minister Guy Barnett says.
Questions about who would pay intensified on Thursday after the Australian Energy Market Operator released a report naming the Tasmania to Victoria cables proposal among five projects across the nation "immediately actionable which should progress as early as possible".
Mr Barnett said the state government had always maintained Marinus would only go ahead if it was in Tasmanians' best interests.
"That's why we are working with the Australian government to change the rules governing how large interconnector projects are paid for," he said.
"Our rule change request will allow for the costs of Marinus Link to be fairly distributed and ensure that all energy consumers, including those in Tasmania, are better off and receive the benefit of lower power bills.
"The Tasmanian government is also working closely and strategically with the Australian government as we advance this important project and are continuing discussions in relation to the Australian government's Rewiring the Nation policy and the opportunities it presents for Marinus Link."
State Labor's Shadow Energy Minister, Dean Winter, said the state government and "out of his depth" Mr Barnett needed to produce their plan for Project Marinus and clarify whether Tasmanian households would foot the bill.
"With the Australian Energy Market Operator today reporting the project must be built as quickly as possible, it's time for the Liberal government to detail its plan, with costs blowing out to almost $4 billion, but Tasmanians are none the wiser about who will pay for Project Marinus," Mr Winter said.
"Tasmania has a big opportunity to play a central role in the national transition to renewables with Marinus, but, with other states to be the major beneficiaries, Tasmanian taxpayers should not be hit with the significant costs attached to the project.
"By Mr Barnett's own calculations, only 6 per cent of Marinus' benefits are expected to flow to Tasmania.
"Mr Barnett can no longer push ahead pretending everything is fine and must reveal the fine detail of his actual plan and how much Tasmanian taxpayers will be slugged."
Marinus Link chief executive Bess Clark said AEMO highlighted the role Rewiring the Nation could play in supporting the earliest delivery of Marinus Link and the other projects.
"We very much look forward to supporting discussions between the state of Tasmania and the commonwealth government in relation to the Rewiring the Nation policy and the opportunities it presents for Marinus Link going forward" Ms Clark said.
"Importantly, we'll continue to advocate that the costs and benefits of Marinus must be shared equitably right across the National Electricity Market.
"This report highlights that Marinus Link will unlock Tasmania's incredible clean energy resources for the benefit of all Australians and play a critical role as we transition to cleaner energy at lowest cost."
She said the report highlighted that clean energy generators like wind farms in Tasmania could produce energy more efficiently than in other parts of the country, resulting in cheaper production and downward pressure on prices.
"Australians from Hobart to Cairns and right across the National Electricity Market will be better off with Marinus Link," she said.
Mr Barnett said Marinus Link would support lower wholesale energy prices in Tasmania through its two-way flow of energy, "helping to keep future energy bills down for Tasmanian families and businesses".
"For Tasmanian businesses, it will unlock new renewable industries and green manufacturing, meaning jobs for Tasmanians for decades to come, attracting billions of dollars of investment in regional areas of Tasmania, including 1400 jobs in Tasmania and more than $7 billion in additional economic activity to the state," he said.
"There will also be telecommunications benefits, as Marinus Link will carry additional fibreoptic capacity, increasing the diversity, capacity and resilience of Tasmania's telecommunications links to the world.
"By growing fibreoptic capacity, we can help keep downward pressure on the price of data services for Tasmanian homes and businesses and support new opportunities in IT services and development."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
