5 Bed | 4 Bath | 5 Car
Located in riverside Gravelly Beach, this is a unique and once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase two stunning homes. Each home offers a separate entrance and parking. This purchase can also include your very own boat and mooring.
Gealach House
This quality, bespoke design was built of Luna wood from Finland, has an 7.4 energy rating and a Biophilic designed interior with hydronic floor heating fuelled by its French 'Seguin' wood heater.
Offering indoor/outdoor living, some of its other features include:
Miss Adeline's Cottage
This romantic period cottage has been lovingly restored and decorated, styled with vintage and unique furnishings. This cottage is currently a successful Airbnb. Here are just some of its features:
Set in the centre of the Tamar Valley, and only 25 minutes to Launceston, this is a unique opportunity so don't delay booking your viewing.
