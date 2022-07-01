The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pooja Joshi received the 2022 City of Launceston Community Recognition Citizen Award

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY: Pooja with husband Mayur and their child, Khiansh, 2, at the awards evening. Picture: Alison Foletta

Launceston's very own Bollywood star was honoured with a community award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.