Launceston's very own Bollywood star was honoured with a community award.
Pooja Joshi was one of two recipients of the 2022 City of Launceston Community Recognition Citizen award. The awards were presented during a ceremony held on Wednesday, June 29 at Town Hall.
Advertisement
Ms Joshi graciously accepted her award with a simple thank you but her husband, Mayur Joshi gushed over his talented wife.
Ms Joshi was recognised with the award thanks to the countless hours she has spent giving dance lessons to aged care facilities, and schools, and also with NDIS participants.
Ms Joshi had previously worked with many Bollywood celebrities as well as working as a choreographer and back-up dancer. Ms Joshi has a studio in Youngtown as well.
When presenting her award, City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said Ms Joshi had a profound impact on the community with her kindness and generosity.
"I have been dancing 10 years," Ms Joshi said.
"I like the fitness, making friends and doing something for the community."
Ms Joshi said she loved to share her culture with her dancing and dance classes.
"It's part of my culture, but it looks different, lots of colour, and lots of movements," she said.
She said the dancing was good for older people's balance, as well as being fun.
"They feel like they can't do it but when they try it they have fun," she said.
"I use a lot of colourful props."
Advertisement
Ms Joshi will be in the upcoming movie Balding which was filmed in Tasmania.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.