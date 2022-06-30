First-year Old Launcestonians coach Kane Sanders knows building good habits on and off the field is an important part of a recipe for success.
And he's pleased with how his players have responded to increased responsibilities.
"We're creating a great culture down there and it's not all about the on-field success, we're building on a lot of off-field stuff," he said.
"We're building capacity into the playing group to actually take on responsibilities off the field.
"They all do their little bit like change rooms, equipment, training, attendance and all that sort of stuff.
"They've taken that on board and we're starting to really build that good foundation off the field and they're actually willing to take it on and do this stuff which is great.
"I think that builds for long-term success rather than short-term."
Fifth-placed OLs take on Evandale at Morven Park on Saturday in NTFA division one round 13.
They then have UTAS and St Pats.
"The next three or four weeks are really crucial to sowing up that fourth or fifth spot just to get us into the finals which is the main aim at this stage," Sanders said.
"This week is really important to us. Evandale have just been thereabouts in most of their matches. They gave us a really good shake up the first time we played them.
"They played a good brand of footy and were skillful. We really need to be on top of our game to make it a good contest and get a good win."
The Blues will regain utility Julian Rattray this weekend.
"He's a really dangerous opponent for the other teams because he's hard to match up on, he's lanky, mobile and a fierce competitor," Sanders said.
Tom Chugg and Pat Power are unavailable while Luke Johnston will miss with a shoulder complaint.
OLs have had four byes this season which is the most of anyone so far.
"It hasn't been ideal as far as continuity goes in and getting structures and setups stuck in the guys' heads," Sanders said.
"In saying that, it's been okay for some of the guys that have been injured.
"So it's a double-edged sword, really. We'd obviously prefer to play every week. It is what it is. Unfortunately, we got to play Bridport twice and we got two extra byes out of it."
Bridport is in recess this season.
On the positive, OLs now have a run of six consecutive games up to finals.
"We're lucky in that regard we do have a good run into the finals," he said.
"We can get a bit of match fitness into the boys. They can get used to the bumps and knocks at a regular interval. Hopefully, we get into some half-decent weather as well and the grounds can dry out and we can get a good session in."
Sanders side, which had a bye last weekend, most recently lost to Old Scotch by 35 points and took lessons from it.
"We took away a bit, you just can't give Old Scotch any edge," the coach said.
"It was eight goals to zero in the first half and you try and peg it back but you just can't.
"You've got to really shutdown their prime movers. They've got some good onballers who are very smart. They use the ball well and kick it to their forwards well so you've just got to be on top of your game the whole time."
In other matches, Perth hosts Old Scotch, Meander Valley welcomes St Pats and East Coast, Lilydale and UTAS have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
