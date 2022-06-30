The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Old Launcestonians striving to lock in NTFA div one finals spot

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE MIDDLE: Old Scotch's Aiden Jackman and Old Launcestonians' Charlie Fry compete for the ball. Fry is enjoying a good season. Picture: Paul Scambler

First-year Old Launcestonians coach Kane Sanders knows building good habits on and off the field is an important part of a recipe for success.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.