Northern Tasmania ex-police officer charged

A former Northern Tasmanian police officer will face court for multiple charges including assault.
The 23-year-old man will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday following an incident in October last year.
The charges include failing to leave a licenced premises when asked, two counts of returning to the licences premises, offensive language in public and three counts of common assault.
At the time of the event, the man was a Tasmania Police Constable, but was off-duty at the time.
The man had resigned from his role at Tasmania Police.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
