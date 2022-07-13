The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Derby lounge bar hits hot market less than a year after opening

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
July 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRESH ON THE MARKET: Expressions of interest for 69 Main Street in Derby close on Tuesday, July 26. Picture: Supplied

Another business along Derby's coveted Main Street has landed on the market less than one year after its owners cut the ribbon on a major new development.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.