Mum's the word for West Launceston street name

A developer has asked council if a street could be named in honour of their mother.
City of Launceston council will vote on changing two street names during today's council meeting.
The two street names include the new residential street constructed between 5 and 9 West Park Drive, West Launceston and a new residential street constructed off Gudvar Street at Youngtown.
The street name at West Launceston has been proposed to be Barbara Close, after the developer's mother.
The other at Youngtown has been proposed to be named Tasha Street, however no reason has been put forward for this name.
Neither Barbara Close or Tasha Street are current street names in Tasmania as recorded in the state-wide database administered by the state government.
Launceston councillors will vote on these items today during council meeting.
Other items on the agenda include amendments to the 2021-22 budget, three development applications and the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery interim brand motion.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
