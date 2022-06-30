The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Developer requests new street in West Launceston to be named after mother

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 30 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum's the word for West Launceston street name

A developer has asked council if a street could be named in honour of their mother.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.