Unbeaten Launceston are looking forward to building momentum during their uninterrupted run to the end of the NTFAW premier season.
The Lady Blues take on fifth-placed Scottsdale at Windsor Park on Saturday in round 12.
Coach Ash Smith said the back end of the season would be about getting ready for finals.
Launceston is chasing back-to-back flags.
"We have a continuous run up to the end of the season, which is great, because we're all about continuity now and getting a settled side on the park before we go into finals," he said.
The Lady Blues had to fight for their round 11 victory against fellow premiership contender, Old Launcestonians.
The game went down to the wire with Launceston prevailing 2.5 (17) to 1.4 (10).
They didn't score in the final quarter but also only let OLs get one point.
"It was a good experience and good competition for the girls," Smith said.
"The game wasn't a great spectacle.
"It was played in one half of the ground due to how strong the wind was. OLs played really, really well and had a good game plan against us. We showed a lot of character in the last quarter kicking into the wind to hold on and win the game of footy.
"We probably didn't use the wind as well as we could to our advantage. But our last quarter was really, really good."
Smith said it was the Lady Blues' biggest test this season.
"They'd done a bit of homework on our girls. They were well-coached," he said.
"So that was great to get the win. But really good to see our girls didn't drop their heads and they showed character and really fought the game out.
"We had nine girls out, six of which were NTFA representatives, through injury and sickness and a number of things.
"So we're expecting a few back but I was really proud of the girls that stepped up to fill their role and get the job done."
Captain Georgia Hill, who is ninth on the league MVP leaderboard, stood up and was named the Lady Blues' best. She received three MVP votes for her efforts.
Launceston's run home includes two matches each against Old Scotch and Scottsdale as well as battles with Hillwood, Bridgenorth and OLs.
In other premier matches this weekend, OLs host Bridgenorth at Invermay Park on Friday at 7pm. It's third versus fourth with four points separating the two sides.
Hillwood and second-ranked Old Scotch will duel on Saturday at Hillwood.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
