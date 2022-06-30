Protecting Tasmania from the impacts of wild fallow deer and ensuring there is a hunting resource for recreational hunters is incompatible, a former leader of the Australian Greens has told a parliamentary inquiry.
Former Tasmanian Senator Christine Milne, ambassador for the Invasive Species Council, appeared to give evidence at the hearing, via video link.
"There is an inherent problem in saying we want to protect Tasmania from deer but we also want to keep a herd for recreational hunting," she told the committee, which included both upper and lower house members.
A crucial component of the Tasmanian Wild Fallow Deer Management Strategy, released this year, was to keep a portion of the wild fallow deer herd, at a more manageable number, in a zone near the Northern Midlands.
That zone is traditionally where the deer herd gathers, however, they have spread far and wide into Tasmania's Wilderness World Heritage Areas.
However Ms Milne said it was impossible to have a recreational hunting herd and eradicate deer from other areas.
She said the threat to Tasmania's community and wilderness areas was too large to accept anything else but to attempt at eradication.
The Invasive Species Council is pushing to have the partially protected status of wild fallow deer removed from legislation, to allow for increased culling and eradication of deer from Tasmania.
Montgomery MLC Leonie Hiscutt asked Invasive Species Council chair Peter Jacobs about how venison for human consumption was managed in Victoria.
Mr Jacobs said deer was managed as an invasive species in every other state but Tasmania. He said wild-caught deer was highly regulated in Victoria, but an industry had been established for shooters to sell the venison for pet food and human consumption, which is managed by PrimeSafe.
However Ms Milne said the problem about establishing an industry was that it would encourage the notion that we needed a herd resource to supply that industry, which she did not want to see in Tasmania.
"Deer have been seen in Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area; they are browsing on cider gums and you can see their hoof prints...," she said.
"They are in the Walls of Jeruseleum National Park, and there is a pathway for them to get all the way to Cradle Mountain," she said.
"Deer are not wildlife, they are a feral animal, but they are being afforded the same protections as Tasmania's wildlife," she said.
Ms Milne also said deer were encroaching on peri-urban areas, with it "only a matter of time" before a serious car crash involving deer would occur.
"Deer have been seen in Hobart, on the King Island golf courses and in Launceston at Legana," she said.
Ms Milne said it was critical the government would act to rid Tasmania of wild fallow deer and urged them to remove the protection of wild fallow deer.
She was also critical of the current management plan.
"It has no targets to get rid of deer nor any action on how to go about it, it will go nowhere," she said.
The wild fallow deer management strategy proposed three zones of deer, and aims to provide a hunting resource but reduce the spread of deer.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
