A disagreement at a Smithton service station led to a man driving his car into another man, it has been claimed in court.
Smithton man Timothy Sean Van Den Bosch is on trial in the Supreme Court in Burnie this week charged with assault for the November 2019 incident.
Mr Van Den Bosch has pleaded not guilty to assault, but he has pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving from the same day.
Crown prosecutor Philippa Edwards told the court during opening statements that the charges arose out of "a chance meeting".
"[It was] a fiery exchange that escalates way too quicky," Ms Edwards said.
She said it was the state's case that the assault, on a Smithton man named John Beech-Jones, occurred after Mr Beech-Jones had spoken to Mr Van Den Bosch at the service station.
He banged his hands down on the bonnet as an act of aggression.- Hannah Goss
"The state says [Mr Van Den Bosch] was overcome with emotion, and he loses his temper and [intentionally] drives at Mr Beech-Jones."
Ms Edwards said Mr Beech-Jones was in fact hit by the car, and said this would be supported by multiple security cameras in the area and the dashcam footage of a nearby truck.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said, however, that it was Mr Beech-Jones who hit the car - by slamming his fists into the bonnet - as Mr Van Den Bosch drove past.
Ms Goss said it was the defence case that her client did not hit, attempt to hit, or threaten Mr Beech-Jones with the car.
"The only contact he made with the vehicle was when he banged his hands down on the bonnet as an act of aggression."
The jury also heard the charge of dangerous driving related to Mr Van Den Bosch's driving as he left the service station.
Justice Tamara Jago said they could not use his guilty plea on that charge to reason that he must also be guilty of the assault charge.
"It does not flow that because he has pleaded guilty to one thing he did that day that he must be guilty of the second thing," she said.
The trial continues.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
