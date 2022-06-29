Dramatic increase in new identity seekers

Believe it or not, Tasmanian Aborigines are proportionately the highest number of people in the country behind only the NT.
The Aboriginal population in Western Australia is 3.3 per cent and in Tasmania it's 5 per cent. Between 2016 and 2022, the Aboriginal population increased by a remarkable 6000 people according to the latest census and the Tasmanian government anyway.
How can we explain such unbelievable figures? There has been a shift in attitudes towards Aborigines away from once being stigmatised to now being respected.
At the same time, the standing of poor white people has suffered - being a poor white just doesn't cut it as an identity.
Once upon a time poor whites had obvious power through racist behaviour to Aborigines - name-calling, throwing us out of pubs, abuse in sport. With the clamp down against individual racism, these same whites now mistakenly see the freedom that Aborigines have gained to participate in white society, as power. How wrong they are.
But all the same they want a share of the power and importance they yearn for.
Many poor whites feel devalued and look to the successes of the Aboriginal struggle.
They imitate Aborigines - badly - by copying the way we describe ourselves, trying to use traditional words and dance.
They want to be included. The demographic of these people is familiar - from the poorer suburbs of Tasmanian towns or rural areas but not from among well-to-do Tasmanians.
These people sometimes see Aborigines as exotic or trendy and want to be included, if not legitimately, then by ticking a census box or Tasmanian government services form, neither of which require any proof of eligibility or scrutiny. Take the greater Circular Head region as an example.
The census states there are 1840 Aboriginal families live there comprising 4748 "Aboriginals" out of a total population of 40,571. That's nearly 10 per cent, meaning every 10th person walking around Smithton is now Aboriginal.
The graph above from the Warner/McCormick Treaty report shows how the numbers of people ticking the Aboriginal box has nearly doubled since 2001 to 30,000 in 2022.
Well organised, there are examples of how these identity seekers have gained advantages by claiming to be Aboriginal.
They are feted by politicians and, according to its annual report in 2021, the Circular Head Aboriginal Corp received $3.6m - that's $1.5m more than the Waratah-Wynyard Council received in the same year for capital for its 14,000 residents.
Could the CHAC group be Aboriginal after all, and could there be another 12,000 as Jacqui Lambie claimed? The problem with that scenario is that the last tribal Aborigines in the West Coast area were removed in 1842.
A few women remained who were abducted by sealers, but the offspring of these sealers' women was well documented and none of their descendants have any link to CHAC.
I, for example, am descended from Watanimarina Tatiyana, Polly Bligh and Wathicowidjer. Who are the people at these identity seekers at groups like CHAC descended from? They never say, and neither the census nor government bothers to ask. The Aboriginals in the area are from the islands.
We ought not condemn poor white people wanting to be heard, to be noticed or to be acknowledged. The numbers of people seeking a change of identity over the last 20 years has been gathering pace, aided and abetted by politicians.
We look to respected independent Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest and state minister Roger Jaensch who, if not pandering to the identity seekers just for votes, could responsibly engage with them to identify their real problems. It is clear the 6000 extra identity seekers since 2016 are crying out for attention. Government continues to ignore the issue and dumps the whole thing on the Aboriginal community. Hence, when we say these people are not Aboriginal, media cry 'division' and governments punish us.
The most appropriate politician who should fess up is Mr Jaensch, but his weak reaction is to legislate to enable the identity seekers to take over the Aboriginal Land Council.
Substantial work by investigative reporters, university studies and government engaging with these social outcasts might at least educate us all about why they seek a new identity.
