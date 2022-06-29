Dramatic increase in new identity seekers

We look to respected independent Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest and state minister Roger Jaensch who, if not pandering to the identity seekers just for votes, could responsibly engage with them to identify their real problems. It is clear the 6000 extra identity seekers since 2016 are crying out for attention. Government continues to ignore the issue and dumps the whole thing on the Aboriginal community. Hence, when we say these people are not Aboriginal, media cry 'division' and governments punish us.

