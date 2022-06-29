Salmon on the bite for anglers targeting the surf

Fishing action for anglers in saltwater has varied down East. Plenty of Australian salmon and some flathead, being hauled up from the surf, continue to please those fishing from beaches but results from estuaries are still patchy.
Some King George whiting are coming from Georges Bay, along with a number of mackerel and a few sizeable trevally, with squid occasionally being sighted but not bagged. Local anglers, however, are looking forward to plenty of action from garfish, reported as having been sighted to the north at Eddystone Point, and eagerly awaited.
For those anglers still tracking trout, inland fisheries remaining open include Lake Barrington. Its water level has been rising steadily in recent days and this lake is now nearly filled. Huntsman Lake is also open, has risen too and is nearly 80 per cent full of water, nicely clear of late.
Trout activity along Huntsman's shores gratified fly-fishers last weekend. Pleasing numbers of brownies, small but in top nick, seemed to be looking for stick caddis but came at little black nymphs. Anglers allowed these to sink before slowly twitching them back and up through water about a metre deep.
Looking promising for the next brown trout season are the steady rises in water levels of Lakes Sorell and Crescent.
The recent rain has also lifted the North Esk River to minor flood level and boosted the Ringarooma River.
Lake Augusta 2.57 (Metres from spilling)
Arthurs Lake 2.70
Great Lake13.34
Little Pine Lagoon 0.43
Shannon Lagoon 0.13
Penstock Lagoon0.18
Woods Lake 1.47
Lake St Clair1.29
Lake Echo6.16
Dee Lagoon 0.00 (Spilling)
Pine Tier Lagoon 0.61
Bronte Lagoon 0.75
Laughing Jack Lagoon 5.63
Lake Liapootah 1.25
Lake Plimsoll 1.25
Lake Murchison 6.30
Lake Mackintosh 2.96
Lake Rosebery 0.16
Lake Pieman 2.14
Lake Mackenzie 3.40
Lake Rowallan 7.77
Lake Parangana 1.10
Lake Cethana 1.19
Lake Barrington 0.20
