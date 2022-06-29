The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Salmon on the bite for anglers heading offshore

By Tony Ritchie
June 29 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salmon on the bite for anglers targeting the surf

Fishing action for anglers in saltwater has varied down East. Plenty of Australian salmon and some flathead, being hauled up from the surf, continue to please those fishing from beaches but results from estuaries are still patchy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.