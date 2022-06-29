Torns keen for star debut

The Launceston Tornadoes are finally looking to have their superstar recruit Marianna Tolo on the court this weekend as they host Dandenong Rangers.
Signing with the side a fortnight ago, the Opals representative has been restricted to the sidelines due to her clearance not being approved by FIBA.
After dual double-headers on the road, the Torns return to Elphin on Saturday night, with coach Sarah Veale eager to unveil the prized recruit.
"I think it's awesome for our Tornadoes fans to be able to see someone of Tolo's calibre in a Torns top on this court.
"She's one of the best posts in Australia and all around the world, so for her to be able to come in and play with our group is super exciting - it will be great to watch."
Veale hopes a bumper crowd will see what the 32-year-old Olympian can do.
"We don't get many players of that calibre in Launceston or even across Australia in the NBL1.
"She's arguably the best post in the league and for her to be here with all our young kids coming to watch, it's just really exciting.
"We expect to pack out the venue."
The home side have had a strong victory against Dandenong already this season, defeating them 92-65 in Victoria.
The visitors will also be without star player Emilee Harmon, who has had recent surgery, while the Tornadoes farewelled Kelsey Griffin last weekend.
The WNBL star heads to the US for personal leave, with teammate Micah Simpson sad to see her go but eager to welcome Tolo.
"It was obviously really sad, she's a big part of our team but to lose her and introduce Tolo, it's massive for us so I'm excited to play with her and see what we can do," the 19-year-old said.
"Her coming on the road and being there, we really wanted her to be out there with us but for her to come back while Kelsey's away, that will be good for us to learn to play with her.
"Then when Kels does come back, for all three of them [Griffin, Tolo and Keely Froling] to be on the court, it will be really exciting."
Looking back at the Tornadoes' recent road trip, which resulted in a win and a loss, Simpson was able to see the positives.
"I think to get that win on Saturday was really good for us. We prepared really hard and it was good to execute and then come away with the win.
"On Sunday it was obviously disappointing, it was a tough match-up for us, they were a lot bigger and stronger. To score 90-plus points a game is really good, it's just a matter of keeping them to less than that."
The match gets underway at 6.30pm.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
