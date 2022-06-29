The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Torns keen for star debut

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EAGER: Launceston Tornadoes player Micah Simpson is keen to play alongside Marianna Tolo. Picture: Paul Scambler

The Launceston Tornadoes are finally looking to have their superstar recruit Marianna Tolo on the court this weekend as they host Dandenong Rangers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.