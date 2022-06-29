Accused says he was 'having a shag' at time of assault

A man accused over a violent beating in 2018 told his mother that he was "having a shag in the bathroom" at the time of the alleged crimes, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Recorded prison calls from Corey Mitchell Gesler, when he was on remand in January 2018, were played in evidence.
Mr Gesler has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated armed robbery of Alexander Robert Friend, then 47, on January 9-10, 2018.
He has also pleaded not guilty to doing an unlawful act with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm by punching him to the face, head and body; elbowing him to the head and striking him with a wooden baton [a chair leg] and kicking him to the face, head and body.
Mr Friend was allegedly invited to a unit at Waverley where it is alleged four men had hatched a plan to rob him of cash and drugs. The Crown alleges they bashed him and loaded his body into his utility and drove it to Waverley Lake. However, Mr Friend managed to crawl out of the moving vehicle and fell onto the road near Tasman Highway
In one of the recorded calls Mr Gesler said that he was in the bathroom the whole time. "The truth was I was having a shag," he said in the call. He said that just because he was in the house didn't mean that he had anything to do with it.
"I'm hoping she does turn around and say I was in the bathroom," he said. A woman told the court last week that she was having sex in the bathroom with Mr Gesler at the time of the incident.
But Mr Gesler elected not to give evidence. In another call, Mr Gesler said that all the others were saying that he was the main instigator and that it was "bullshit".
Police recorded video interviews with two men who did not give evidence in the case were also played to the jury.
In a January 2018 interview, Clinton Charles Wilson, then 25, was asked if he arrived on a motorbike at Sammual Clinton's Waverley unit.
"Are you denying it was [with] Corey Gesler?" Detective Constable Troy Smith asked.
"You already know, so no I'm not," Wilson said.
He said there was a discussion about rolling Mr Friend for cash and drugs but it wasn't planned out.
"There were punches thrown, there was wrestling," he said. "I give him a couple, bang bang left, right."
"Do you agree you and Corey were the aggressors?" Constable Smith asked. "Probably yeah I guess so," he said.
Jake Herlihy, then 18, said there was a discussion of Mr Friend getting rolled.
"It was just meant to be quick bang bang," he said.
Detective Matthew Stewart asked Herlihy if he knew Mr Gesler. "I've heard of him," he said. "Was he there on the night it happened?" he asked. "Yes," Herlihy said.
He said he knew Wilson because Wilson sent him a friend request on Facebook the next morning.
Mr Herlihy told police he wasn't going to lie and that he had kicked Mr Friend to the face. The case will be summed up on Thursday with the jury set to consider its verdict on Friday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
