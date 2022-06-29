Ratepayers have been asked to look at the "big picture" as George Town Council increase annual rates.
The councillors passed the draft budget for the next financial year including the 5.8 per cent rate rise.
Councillor Peter Parkes said in perspective of costs increase of items needed to run council on a daily basis, 5.8 per cent was a small increase.
"Just to get a snapshot of where we are financially...the RDA forecast a 7 per cent CPI rise and we're setting our rates at 5.8," he said.
"Fuel costs have risen 30 per cent, electricity costs have risen 100 per cent, water charges are 16 per cent up...all these factors go into daily service delivery. Hopefully the way we're heading won't spiral out of control.
"It's important the community look at the big picture."
The rate rise was on par with the Hobart City rate rise but a full two points higher than the Launceston City Council rate rise of 3.75 per cent.
Cr Winston Mason said council is run as a business and the business is owned by the ratepayers. "Council is charged with coming up with a good business plan," he said.
"The actual increase in dollar terms is about $1.30 a week, which I believe is quite minimal. "Most ratepayers would agree that it is a minimal charge...it's about a cup of coffee a month."
In dollar terms the increase will vary from $64 to $68 depending on location inside the council.
Ratepayers in Beechfood, Bellingham, Lefroy, Lulworth and Weymouth will pay $1168 annually which was a $64 increase. In Hillwood, Mount Direction, Pipers Brook and Pipers River, yearly rates will increase $65 to $1191 a year.
The highest dollar increase will be for ratepayers in George Town and Low Head with a $68 increase and will now pay $1238 annually.
George Town Council have a hardship policy in place should ratepayers need support.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
