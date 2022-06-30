The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Signage educates residents about ecological importance of rivulets

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
June 30 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston community connector Sarah McCormack, Mayor Albert van Zetten and team leader water Erica Deegan at Kings Meadows Rivulet. Picture: Phillip Biggs

In an effort to reduce pollutants entering rivers, the City of Launceston has implemented a new action to educate residents about waterways.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.