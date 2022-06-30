In an effort to reduce pollutants entering rivers, the City of Launceston has implemented a new action to educate residents about waterways.
An idea from Kings Meadows residents to promote care for a local waterway with signage was brought to life by the City of Launceston's ABCDE Learning Site Project.
Advertisement
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the signs encouraged people to do the right thing and not throw rubbish into the rivers as well as understand the impacts that fertilisers can have.
"These signs will highlight the value of the rivulet as a natural system and show how we can stop pollutants entering the waterway," Cr van Zetten said.
"As an urban waterway, Kings Meadows Rivulet bears the brunt of what we wash down our drains, and by keeping these simple points in mind we can contribute to a healthier ecosystem," he said.
Team leader water, Erica Deegan, said Kings Meadows Rivulet was one of the largest urban waterways that comes through the Launceston city area.
"What we see is we end up with litter and rubbish that it impacts on the in-stream vegetation and the in-stream habitat," Ms Deegan said.
"One of the big other loads that we have is high nutrient loads and sediment loads and essentially it smothers all the habitat for all the invertebrate creatures in the watercourses and then that then impacts the food web.
"We've tried to highlight the different things that can get potentially washed down the storm water network and come into the rivulet, things like rubbish, leaflets or cigarette butts, so it's important to dispose of things appropriately."
Learning Site community connector Sarah McCormack said consultation throughout the Kings Meadows Learning Site project showed the community prized the rivulet as an important part of their suburb.
"What's clear is that the local community really values the rivulet as a natural asset and we had a number of ideas suggested for promoting the health of the waterway," Ms McCormack said.
"The signs are a simple way for us to promote some practical tips on how to prevent pollution from entering the rivulet, and a reminder that our waterways are connected to the ocean."
Got a story? Contact me via email or twitter: Satria.Dyer-Darmawan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or @Satria_Dyer_D
MORE EXAMINER NEWS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.