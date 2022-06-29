A mid-season bye has given Launceston United a chance to refocus on what needs to be done to deliver a historic league and cup double.
Returning from their Statewide Cup triumph to drop Women's Super League points for the first time in nine matches against Devonport last week, the ladder-leaders have set some clear goals for the back nine.
"We've talked about working even harder in the second round, particularly at training," co-coach Lynden Prince said.
"Our aim for this middle round is to work as hard as we have done from the beginning of the year and try and put it away as early as possible.
"We just keep wanting to win every game if we can. Keep plugging away and if we can get those extra points clear, we've got a lot of young girls knocking on the door and we'd like to try some of those up a level.
"It is a dream season so far and I probably wasn't expecting that. It is still fairly close at the top, no-one is running away with it and the same teams are there fighting for it.
"It's going to come down to the team that better handles the wet and cold conditions in the middle of winter I reckon."
Prince and co-conspirator Frank Compton are considering giving some of their battle-weary regulars a rest while blooding some promising youngsters.
Star striker Ellie La Monte, who has been playing with a heavily-bandaged left knee, is said to be managing a strain in the joint.
