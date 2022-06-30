Ignoring science on COVID at potentially our own peril

SO much for following the science. COVID cases are going up (the ones we know of). Deaths are going up. New variants, possibly more contagious and severe than Delta, are creating havoc abroad, yet we are relaxing safety measures.
The lack of leadership is staggering. Why isn't the government educating the public? Why isn't it informing the public there is growing evidence this virus can do mid to long-term damage? And that's even if one has been vaccinated, infected and asymptomatic. And yes, vaccines only reduce the risks, they don't prevent catching COVID 100 per cent.
With the right leadership, we need to learn to modify our behaviour. We are not talking about more lockdowns. There is growing evidence that clean air is the way to reduce the spread. Why isn't the government encouraging, even subsidising, businesses to install HEPA filters/UV light?
If nothing concrete is done, those same businesses run the risk of having a depleting workforce and customer base, while doctors and hospitals are overwhelmed; thus creating a population increasingly dependent on welfare.
Simple measures would mean a new normal where everyone can participate in the community and be included again.
IN arguing that it is up to the motorist to drive to road conditions, rather than have governments make decisions on speed limits, Geoff Blackberry (The Examiner, June 25) is stating the obvious.
Drivers are always expected to drive to conditions. This does not offer any solution to Tasmania's out-of-control road toll.
Mr Blackberry also states falsely that New Zealand "tried dropping the speed limit down to 80 km/h but it caused more accidents".
New Zealand's Transport Agency is proposing to cut the speed limit to 80 km/h (it hasn't happened yet) over about 800 km of roads on the North Island in a bid to reduce the country's road toll. In the meantime, New Zealand's national limit is 100km/h, this is 10km/h below the limit on Tasmania's main "highways".
Tasmania's two main road safety bodies say between 17 and 21 fewer people would die on the roads each year if the speed limit was reduced by 10 km/h. I would rely more on their research than Mr Blackberry's assertions.
AMERICAN women's rights are being trampled on and pushed backwards after the decision by the Supreme Court, most of them old men and extremely right of right.
It's about time they realised we don't espouse the same wacky ideas as many Americans do, and that Australian women have minds of their own and won't be dictated to by a minority group who want women to be subservient.
DAVID Champ (The Examiner, June 5) in arguing Tasmania is better off spending $750 million on two AFL teams than on health or housing is truly bizarre.
Following his logic exactly: Critics of my $200 a week whiskey habit are using the same tired old chestnut - the money would be better spent on feeding my kids. After the first $200 is spent on their meat and veggies, next week they'll demand I do the same, and then again in a fortnight.
Enough has never been enough.
I need to be kept in a slightly sozzled good mood to benefit my children and grandchildren.
I LIVE in Adelaide, but am originally from Launceston, and have just read about how the museum wants to change things.
I have spent lots of hours in that museum over many years in the old museum, and then when it moved l have taken my grandchildren to the new one. They loved the science activities, so why can't the museum go along the scitech model like they have in Perth, Western Australia?
In this day and age, we need to get kids interested in science. They also have a fantastic planetarium. I have found here in Adelaide and Perth there are always activities and places set up for children and families.
I brought my kids up in Launceston and nothing much has changed for our bored kids. I know a lot of people who have travelled to Tasmania and they have loved it, but they say there is not a lot of things for kids to do.
