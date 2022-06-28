Break O'Day council push to make old hospital emergency shelter

In an effort to provide shelter for people living homeless, Break O'Day Council will seek to urgently make the old St Helens District Hospital into emergency accommodation.
The issue of housing had been discussed by councillors and staff and the old hospital was mentioned as a possible option for temporary emergency accommodation.
Mayor Mick Tucker said the idea was worth exploring so the council decided to pursue this with the state government.
"Break O'Day Council understands that using the old hospital building for emergency accommodation would not be as simple as opening the doors," he said.
"The building will need to be assessed for suitability and potentially funding sought to undertake building works to facilitate it being used for emergency accommodation.
"It will also require appropriate management to be put in place.
"This idea is much bigger than council and we would need state support and expertise to see this idea really get off the ground. If it is suitable, the sooner the better."
In a motion from the June council meeting, councillors voted to write to the relevant state government ministers and the Department of Communities Tasmania requesting that as a matter of urgency they investigate the potential of turning the old St Helens hospital in Circassian Street into emergency accommodation as a temporary measure.
Cr Tucker, the general manager and councillors met with the State Cabinet on Tuesday at the community cabinet meeting which was held in St Helens.
Cr Tucker raised the issue directly with the cabinet - including Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Housing Minister Roger Jaensch who said they would consider the idea.
Anglicare offers emergency accommodation for residents in the area.
Cr Tucker said the council knows homelessness is increasing across the state.
"We also know we have a housing shortage here," he said.
"We are certainly aware of people living in tents and their cars as well as couch surfing. We are also aware of a couple of families who have recently moved out of tents into caravans."
The old St Helens hospital closed in May 2019 when the new hospital opened. Most recently the facility was being used as a COVID clinic. The building is owned by the Department of Communities Tasmania.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
