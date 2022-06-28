The Examiner
The second annual Maker's Market held on Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Primary

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
MARKET MINDS: Ethan Finlayson 12, Kennedy McQuestin, 12 and Minh Bui ,11 at Riverside Primary School's Grade 6 Makers Market. Picture: Paul Scambler

More than 100 Riverside Primary School students took part in the second annual Maker's Market held on Tuesday afternoon.

