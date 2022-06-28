More than 100 Riverside Primary School students took part in the second annual Maker's Market held on Tuesday afternoon.
The students were placed into small groups and tasked with creating their own small businesses selling hand-made products.
Each student group had a nominated charity that would receive their profits including the Cancer Council and Guide Dogs Tasmania.
Grade six student Riley Powell said his group's idea was based around selling plants in a unique pot.
"We sold dinosaur pot plants, so we spray painted toy dinosaurs and put succulents in them," he said.
"We drilled holes in the bottom for drainage and they look great when they are finished. We sold out today at the market. It was a lot to figure out at the start but once we got sorted it was a lot of fun. "
Fellow grade six student Kennedy McQuestin and her group made one-of-a-kind products with original art.
"Our stall was called 'You' because we were inspired by selling unique pieces," she said.
"We made totes bags they had unique drawings on all of them and lip-balms with lots of different flavours .
"We decided to make products that were useful and also looked cool."
Teacher Carmel McGee said it was a great way for the students to learn about creating their own products and businesses.
"The students had a budget of $100 to make the products for their stall," she said.
"They had to plan, budget and create their products before they were sold at the market which was attended by other primary school students and parents."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
