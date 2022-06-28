The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

National deaths rise by 16 per cent on historic average

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
June 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's top deaths contribute to rise in mortality rate

In the first quarter of 2022, the national death rate rose beyond historic levels, with mortality peaks corresponding to rises in COVID-19 infections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.