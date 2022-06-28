Tasmania's top deaths contribute to rise in mortality rate

In the first quarter of 2022, the national death rate rose beyond historic levels, with mortality peaks corresponding to rises in COVID-19 infections.
The most recent mortality data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that between January and March this year the number of deaths in Australia was 17 per cent higher than the historical average.
The ABS found 44,331 deaths had occurred by March 31 - 6609 more than the historical baseline.
The report also found a correlation between spikes in new COVID-19 cases and increased mortality rates.
Over the past 12 months, new COVID-19 cases spiked on January 16 at 757,320. Seven days later on January 23, the death toll for the same period reached its highest point with 3849 deaths. The historical average for the same date was 2940.
In Tasmania, the Department of Health has recorded 185,293 COVID cases, and 89 COVID-related deaths since 2020.
While COVID was identified as having a direct impact on the death rate, several other chronic conditions were also identified in the report.
Diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, cerebrovascular disease, cardiovascular disease and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease were all identified illnesses that contributed to deaths during the reporting period.
According to the report, cancer, diabetes and dementia all sat above the historical limit for most of the past 12 months, while heart and cerebrovascular disease remained close to the baseline, but saw some spikes in the first quarter of 2022.
Earlier this month the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing released its own report on the leading causes of death across Tasmania.
Of the top 10 causes of death in the AIHW report, five illnesses, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes cerebrovascular disease and dementia were all noted in the ABS report as illnesses that contributed to the historic rise.
After years of mask and social distancing mandates were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, most states and territories experienced mild influenza cases.
However, the repealing of those mandates saw the 2022 winter flu season return stronger than in 2020 and 2021.
The ABS found influenza fell below the historical average during the height of COVID, but had since returned to the historical baseline.
According to the Australian Department of Health, 54 influenza cases have contributed to the 2022 mortality rate, while 989 people have been admitted to hospital with 6.1 per cent admitted directly to an intensive care unit.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
