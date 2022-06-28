Advertisement
Demography is destiny, so the saying goes.
If that is true, then the latest census from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that the people of Launceston and the North East are destined to be older, sicker, poorer and lonelier than those in the rest of Tasmania and the country.
Households of Bass - the federal electorate that covers Launceston, George Town, the West Tamar, and all the way East to Dorset - earn $450 less than the national median weekly income.
Household median weekly earnings in the electorate were $1290, compared with $1358 in Tasmania as a whole, and $1746 nationwide.
Though those incomes have increased since 2016, and rent is lower than the state and national figures, Bass residents also pay a bigger proportion of their income on rent or a mortgage.
Median weekly rent in the electorate is $270, compared with $290 for the state as a whole, and $375 Australia-wide, according to the census.
One stark statistic related to this was about the percentage of renting households where rent payments were equal or less than 30 per cent of household income.
In the 2021 census data, it was 58.3 per cent, down from 88 per cent in the 2016 census, meaning residents are paying bigger proportions of income on rent now.
Those figures provide a snapshot of a housing market slipping further into crisis, as both renters and homeowners with mortgages pay out bigger chunks of their income.
"Wages haven't been growing lately, so it makes sense that people are finding themselves in rental stress and it is taking a greater percentage of their income to pay rent," said Maria Yanotti, senior lecturer in economics at University of Tasmania's School of Business and Economics.
Advertisement
She also pointed to the electorate's lower wages and the rising cost of living as reasons.
She said she was surprised to learn that mortgagees were seeing their repayments as a percentage of income increase.
"We have been in a period of low interest rates ... and overall, people are about 21 months ahead on their mortgage repayments," she said.
Rises in interest rates could add further stress to this, she said.
There is also a contrast in age compared with the rest of Australia. The average Bass dweller is 41 years old - three years older than the national average.
Advertisement
Perhaps that is the reason for the region's higher incidence of chronic diseases - 12.2 per cent of Bass residents suffer from arthritis, compared to 8.5 percent nationwide; 3.3 percent of residents have cancer (compared with 2.9 percent nationally) and 5.2 percent live with diabetes (compared with 4.7 percent nationally).
Bass residents were also more likely to suffer from multiple chronic diseases than the statewide and nationwide figures.
Bass residents are statistically more likely to be lonely - the divorce rate is about 13 percent higher than the national average, though still lower than the statewide rate.
The overwhelming majority of Bass residents cited "Australia" as country of birth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.