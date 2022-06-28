Car crashes after police claim driver failed to stop

Two men involved in an alleged evade incident crashed their car and ended up in hospital, police say.
The crash happened about 9.45pm on Monday at Underwood, with two people in the car taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One of those two people - a 33-year old passenger - suffered significant injuries to his head and arm.
Police said early investigations suggested the man was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered a minor leg injury.
Police said officers attempted to stop the car, a silver Holden Calais, at Mayfield before the crash.
On Tuesday, crash investigators mapped the crash scene at 704 Lilydale Road.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and would like to speak to anyone who saw the car in the Mayfield or Newham areas around 9.45pm on Monday. The car registration is A08ZV.
Information can be provided to police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers online at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
