US abortion decision a matter of 'power to the people'

AMERICA is a constitutional republic, not a democracy, and is governed by its constitution.
The document that has been praised by human rights, freedom experts and legal scholars worldwide.
The founders, in their wisdom, realised there would be issues of public importance that would arise in future, which would need to be addressed and that were not mentioned in this constitution. They left the responsibility of dealing with these issues to the individual states.
Alternatively they installed measures to amend the constitution to deal with such issues. Thousands of attempts to amend the constitution have been launched with only 27 being successful.
The first 10 amendments resulted in the significantly important bill of rights.
The US Constitution makes no mention of abortion hence the US Supreme Court justices recently made the correct decision to remove abortion from federal purview.
The abortion issue is now to be handled by the individual states. About half the states have severe restraint on abortion and half have, like Australia, little or no restriction.
Unless and until the US Constitution is successfully amended to include the "right to abortion", rightly or wrongly, the individual states have the constitutional right to legislate on abortion as they see fit.
It is what is colloquially known as "power to the people".
WHILE other countries are taking down their land-based wind farms, we are building more.
They don't only look bad, they are bad.
They kill more birds and animals, and destroy more bushland and farmland on a permanent basis than ocean-based wind turbines.
In the open ocean, turbine infrastructure can create artificial reefs which support marine life endangered elsewhere. They enhance their local biodiversity, as opposed to diminishing it, as land-based wind does.
Tasmania deserves better. We must insist on being ocean based.
JO FORD highlights the frustration she, and others, encounter with Launceston's complicated ''money-grabbing'' new parking meters apparently completely unaware there is a viable and cheaper alternative; one that, over time, will save her many dollars as well as significantly reduce her frustration. It is called a bus (The Examiner, June 17).
Manion's Coaches runs an excellent hourly return bus service between Legana (where Jo lives) and Launceston, the fleet of wheelchair-friendly, high-tech modern buses are driven by efficient and courteous drivers
Using the bus will not only save Ms Ford wear and tear on her car, never mind the more than significant savings in fuel costs, it will help the planet by reducing the nasty toxic fumes being emitted into the atmosphere, reduce traffic on the already overloaded West Tamar Highway and, with the buses terminating right in the heart of the CBD, reduce her mental stress in no longer having to search for, and feed, a hungry vacant parking meter.
With the single adult fare from Legana to Launceston being only $4.40 ($3.50 concession), Ms Ford will soon recover the $9.60 she spends on parking meters for just a three-hour visit to Launceston, only now she will be able to spend as long as she likes in town.
Similar services are operated by Metro and other private operators from other suburbs and outlying districts..
SIMPLE, if some Tasmanians want their own AFL team and millions of dollars spent on a new AFL stadium, start a lottery and those people and tourists can waste their own money, not mine.
SO, by admission of the Public Health director, the rhetoric about vaccination being mandated to lessen transmission of COVID was indeed known to be not true, and was actually about slowing admissions to hospital and deaths (The Examiner, June 24).
To be fair to those who lost jobs and livelihoods due to the mandated vaccination, and in using that same logic, smoking and eating sugar should be immediately banned, and those who smoke, live as couch potatoes or continue to eat junk food should lose their jobs and livelihood as a governmental service to the community.
Just saying.
