Inequity claim over Legislative Council anti-protest briefings

Environmentalists allege witnesses at a Legislative Council briefing of anti-protest laws were not told of mining company MMG representatives listening in to private testimony.
The conduct has been publicly labelled as unusual by Independent MLC Meg Webb, who also raised concerns with two industry groups being allowed to provide their briefings via videolink while everyone else was asked to leave the room.
Ms Webb said when civil society groups such as the Bob Brown Foundation gave their briefings, a name appeared on the videolink screen who was not identified to the room or the MLCs as someone connected to MMG.
She said this meant that representatives from MMG and industry groups could sit in and listen to other briefings, like that of the Bob Brown Foundation, but the same opportunity was not afforded to the civil society groups, after industry groups asked for private briefings.
"They [industry] insisted on in-camera briefings for no justifiable reason," Ms Webb said.
"To me it seemed a lack of balance and fairness in what people had access to listen to," she said.
"Quite plainly, there is a belief in this state of industry being given special access to government and special access to favourable legislation, and I think we have to work hard at every opportunity to minimise the perception that that is what is occurring."
Resources Minister Guy Barnett said it was a matter for the Legislative Council.
He said the government backed MMG's right to follow procedures and planning processes.
Legislative Council Government Business leader Leoni Hiscutt said some industry groups had requested private briefings because they showed a video of workers and protesters who they did not want to publicly identify.
"Some companies were also concerned that their businesses would be further targeted by protest action. It is not unusual for briefings to be in camera when requested," she said.
Regarding the unidentified MMG representative listening in, Ms Hiscutt said they could not attend in person and asked to be dialled in.
"Representatives from other organisations were also in the room."
The Bob Brown Foundation has labelled the affair a "serious miscarriage of proper parliamentary procedure".
Former Greens leade Bob Brown said it was unconscionable.
