The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Resources Minster Guy Barnett says anti-protest briefings a matter for the Legislative Council

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 28 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inequity claim over Legislative Council anti-protest briefings

Environmentalists allege witnesses at a Legislative Council briefing of anti-protest laws were not told of mining company MMG representatives listening in to private testimony.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.