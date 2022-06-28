The Examiner
Phillip James Standage, 34,has pleaded guilty to several charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 28 2022 - 6:00pm
Man faces jail if order cancelled

A Campbell Town man who escaped seven months jail when he was placed on a drug treatment order in April is facing cancellation of the order after just two months.

