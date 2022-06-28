The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 29, 2022

By Letters to the Editor | June 29, 2022
June 28 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inhumane for people to be left out in the cold

TOO MANY EMPTY HOUSES

I'M in agreement with Jane Sutherland (The Examiner, June 14) about the disgraceful number of empty houses available, especially when there are so many people living in tents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.