Inhumane for people to be left out in the cold

I'M in agreement with Jane Sutherland (The Examiner, June 14) about the disgraceful number of empty houses available, especially when there are so many people living in tents.
I have never seen so many homeless people and those in severe rental stress in Launceston in all my 59 years of living here.
Advertisement
I have heard there are about 20 self-contained one and two-bedroom units in aged care housing that have been left empty for years.
Why is this allowed?
When domestic violence survivors and their children are forced to flee their homes, why aren't all these empty houses made available to them, instead of living in cars or tents in a cold Tasmanian winter?
It's inhumane and cruel. Does the council really believe ugly metal stands with plants on top all over Launceston should be a priority?
The City of Launceston council and housing department - you need to do better to protect our vulnerable citizens.
FEEL great empathy for the business Dare Darlin Restaurant and the homeless.
Very recently, family friends witnessed at 11am on a Sunday, a gang of youths viciously assault and rob a homeless woman, while riding bikes with their toddlers.
It was confronting, frightening and sickening to them that they could not simply enjoy a bike ride with their children.
So much needs to be done, I wonder who will have the moral compass, guts and determination to start real change?
I WOULD like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful caring doctors, nurses and ancillary staff during a recent extended stay in ED, AMU, 5D and 6D.
The care shown by all of them was nothing short of exemplary and we must all be proud to have such a level of expertise available to us at the Launceston General Hospital.
You are all legends, and will always be in my thoughts.
I WOULD like to reply to the letter from Michael J Gamble (The Examiner, June 18).
Yes, our new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is doing a fair bit of international travel, but did you actually think about what he is doing?
He is establishing his credentials and the most important issue is he is mending bridges, and helping to mend all that was occurring with the previous prime minister, who did nothing but upset our neighbours and other countries.
Also, the restrictions on travel have at last been relaxed a little bit more, making it easier to travel.
Advertisement
He has a lot of mending to do.
OH dear, where to start on the never-ending, needlessly vexed topic of road safety in Tasmania.
Again the experts say the same things, that "drivers should drive to the conditions", and wonder "why the message isn't getting through" and so on.
What's that phrase about doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome?
All these repetitive exclamations illustrate is the experts have run out of effective ideas to help reduce fatalities and serious injuries.
Sure, the things they keep on mentioning are worthy, but it's clear something is missing in the equation.
Advertisement
Given that no driver, even the most idiotic, deliberately sets out to cause a crash, to hurt themselves, their passenger, pedestrians or even scratch their car; given their motivation, even if it's subconscious, is to survive, then it is clear something else is needed to make more effective all the other measures advocated.
And unless we can have a copper in plain sight on every stretch of road, then "more police presence" isn't going to achieve the desired outcome.
But consider this; who among all licensed drivers has ever received a comprehensive, scientifically derived and proven course of training in how to drive a car and competently navigate the many variabilities of the road environment?
The answer is none of us, because no such system is in place.
Now, just imagine if pilots were essentially self-taught or, worse still, taught by their parents?
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.