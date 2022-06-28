A barbershop infinitive which provides mental health support has been shortlisted for the Australian Men's Health Forum's 2022 Men's Health Awards.
The Barbers for Life program - which has equipped local barbers with mental health first aid training- is an initiative of the City of Launceston and the Launceston Suicide Prevention Trial.
Owner of the Kingsway Barber Shop Alex Toscan said all the employees of the shop have gone through a two-day mental health training.
"We see ourselves as a forefront in the mental health battle. We see a lot of customers each day that are struggling and we wanted some help and advice on how to deal with that properly. Men's mental health is an important cause to us," he said.
"There was a year, around three of four years ago, where we lost five clients to suicide. We wanted to do something to change that.
"We build a relationship with our customers and now we can see the warning signs of those who are struggling."
Launceston Suicide Prevention coordinator Stephanie Armour said the Barbers for Life program was inspired by a similar program in Hobart.
"For many people, visiting the barber or hairdresser is a regular point of contact," Ms Armour said.
"It creates an opportunity for clients to have conversations with their barber about what's going on in their lives and what challenges they're facing.
The winners of the Men's Health Forum's 2022 Men's Health Awards will be announced in July.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
