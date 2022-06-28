Beekeepers from Tasmania's largest honey producer will need to breed twice the number of queen bees they usually do after bee movements were halted in New South Wales after discovering the parasite varroa mite.
Australian Honey Products typically breeds about 1000 queen bees from within their hives but needs about 2000 queen bees yearly to keep up with demand.
Typically, they import the shortfall from NSW, but that option is no longer open to them following the discovery of the mite.
Director Lindsay Bourke, who has been working in the honey industry for decades, said the discovery was devastating.
He said the industry had been on tenterhooks for years, waiting for the time varroa mite would be discovered in Australia.
Now the "war chest is open", and the fight is on to stop the mite from getting a foothold in the country.
"If varroa mite is established in NSW, then it will be nearly impossible to stop it from entering Tasmania," Mr Bourke said.
Varroa mite last week was found in hives near the Port of Newcastle, with a further detection at hives belonging to a commercial beekeeper about 10 kilometres away.
In response to the discovery, officials declared an emergency biosecurity zone; to halt the movement of bees across NSW.
Mr Bourke said Tasmania was particularly vulnerable to the varroa mite because it supplies premium honey varieties manuka and leatherwood to the market.
"We need to nip it in the bud, but if it escapes and gets established and we beat it, we will be the first country in the world to be able to beat it," he said.
New Zealand battles with incursions of varroa mite within its honey industry and has expensive management methods.
Mr Bourke said management included chemicals, which had the potential to leach into the product and were costly. However, he said apiarists had tools to detect varroa mite in their arsenal. One is the "sugar shake", a solution of icing sugar and "about 25 bees". Bees treated with sugar shake can shake off the mite, which can then be disposed of and studied.
Across the nation, beekeepers also use Sentinel hives and smart hives, which use technology to detect mites and a trap door to trap bees, which are frozen and monitored.
Mr Bourke said those tools would help slow the spread of varroa mite or beat it back from Australian shores.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
