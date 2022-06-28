The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australian Honey Products will need to breed double the queen bees after varroa mite detection in New South Wales

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated June 28 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVASTATING: Australian Honey Products director Lindsay Bourke says the fight is on in Australia to eradicate the deadly varroa mite from gaining a foothold. Picture: file

Beekeepers from Tasmania's largest honey producer will need to breed twice the number of queen bees they usually do after bee movements were halted in New South Wales after discovering the parasite varroa mite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.