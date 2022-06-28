A Tasmanian philanthropist has called on the federal government to fulfil an election promise and deliver half-a-million-dollars in funding for the Launceston General Hospital.
Last week Mark Barbeliuk donated $500,000 to the W.P. Holman Clinic at the LGH as part of a $1 million commitment he made to support the clinic that treated his mother's cancer.
To date, Mr Barbeliuk has donated $750,000 of his $1 million target to the hospital.
When making his latest contribution last week, Mr Barbeliuk called on the federal government to match his donation.
"It's time for the federal government to put its money where its mouth is and to meet me on the half-a-million-dollar grant," he said.
"That would go a long way here in Northern Tasmania."
During the federal election campaign, both Liberals and Labor promised to commit $580,000 to the Holman clinic for the development of a three-year program to support cancer survivors in the North and North West of the state.
Northern Tasmanian Cancer Service director Dr Stan Gauden who oversees the centre said one of the conditions Mr Barbeliuk placed on the donation was an attempt by the clinic to match his donation with federal funding.
"In these difficult times it's really important to start investing in each other, and there's no better way to invest in each other than investing in something like this," Mr Barbeliuk said.
"It's time the new federal government in Australia stepped up to the mark and met me dollar for dollar... they promised it, it's time to cash up."
Dr Gauden said the clinic was in the process of confirming the government's commitment and seeking a time frame for it to be made available.
"We will still seek confirmation of the federal government's printed commitment, but they have not necessarily confirmed it yet after the election," he said.
Dr Gauden said between Mr Barbeliuk and the federal government the clinic could see over $1 million made available for the post-cancer service.
"Certainly if that happens, and there's been no confirmation to date, then we are in the situation of producing an excellent, not only staffing program, but adding in the IT technology," he said.
Liberal Bass MHR Bridget Archer also called on the government to match the funding commitment.
"During the 2022 election, I secured a commitment of $580,000 for the program," she said.
"In light of this recent generous donation I call on the Federal Government to match my commitment."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler was asked when the promised funding would be made available, but did not directly respond.
A spokesperson for the Health Minister said the government was in the process of finalising arrangements for implementing all of its election commitments, including those with a financial impact.
They said most would be delivered through the "normal appropriations process" in the October budget.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
