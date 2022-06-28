Highway blocked following two-vehicle crash

UPDATED:
The crash scene is now clear. The crash resulted in no serious injuries.
EARLIER:
One person is believed to be injured following a two-car crash on the Bass Highway, Tasmania Police say.
The crash occurred near the Turners Beach Road overpass and police on the scene advise that there will be some traffic congestion as the left lane is blocked.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route if possible.
MORE TO COME
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria.
