The Festival of Voices is all set to bring out the voices of Tasmania, with the event kicking off on July 1.
Historically, the Festival has predominantly been southern-based and therefore relied on northern music-lovers travelling to attend events.
This is all set to change this year, with Launceston hosting four different events at iconic venues across the city.
Festival of Voices Marketing and Partnerships Manager, Jen Murnaghan, said the decision to return to regional locations was a "no brainer" both for the Festival's benefit as well as increasing visitation to all areas of the state.
"We are thrilled to be bringing the Festival back to Launceston, given our main goal is to spread the joy music and singing has on our wellbeing with as many people as possible," Ms Murnaghan said.
"We appreciate the dedication of our northern supporters who over the years have travelled down south to be a part of the Festival, and we wanted to be able to give back to these people as well as encourage others to participate who may never have done so before."
The festival kicks off July 1 at the Tramsheds Auditorium for Singalong Musicals - a mass karaoke sing-off featuring a live band, dancers, performers and lyrics up on the big screen.
On July 7, the Tasmanian Country Club will host some of the state's finest musicians and storytellers as part of the Tasmanian Songbook project.
Hosted by Tasmanian vocal leader, Amanda Hodder, Beatles and Bubbles at Josef Chromy Winery on July 10 will be the ultimate 'Glee Club' experience for wine lovers and singers of all skill levels.
The Australian Voices (TAV) - the vanguard of Australian choral music - will be performing a bonus concert outside of the official Festival program on July 12 at St John's Church.
The Festival of Voices run from July 1 to 10, with various events across the state.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
