On a recent trip to the UK, I had cause to visit Manchester.
Despite spending the first three decades of my life in England, I had devoted little time to what is now the country's second biggest city, synonymous with football, textiles, canals, Oasis and the long-running and addictively-depressing soap opera Coronation Street.
Advertisement
In fact, my only real visit was enforced by happening to be passing through in the summer of 1996 when the Irish Republican Army unleashed the largest bomb detonated on the British mainland since the Second World War.
So not really fond memories.
However, returning more than a quarter of a century after that dramatic day presented the metropolis in a refreshing new light, dispelled most preconceptions and opened my eyes to a former industrial workhorse of a city becoming increasingly proud of its heritage, culture, architecture and many famous Mancunians.
In many ways, Manchester's turnaround began on June 15, 1996.
I was only there because of two of the countless crime statistics which had become synonymous with the impoverished North-West.
The previous night, myself and a friend attended an international football match at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium between Italy and the Czech Republic with the intention of driving home to the South Coast afterwards.
This plan was somewhat scuppered by returning from the match to find our car stolen. Plan B to stay at my friend's brother's house in Manchester similarly backfired when we turned up to find it had been burgled.
Thinking things couldn't get any worse, the following morning we caught a train to London from Manchester Piccadilly Station.
About two hours later, a 1500 kilogram mixture of semtex and ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded. The blast left a crater 15 metres wide and could be heard up to 24 kilometres away.
Remarkably, nobody died, largely thanks to several telephone warnings alerting authorities, but the extensive damage affected a third of the city centre's retail space and at the time was one of the most expensive man-made disasters on record.
That afternoon I watched England play Scotland at Wembley Stadium. I remember it as an eventful 24 hours.
Much of the 1960s redevelopment of Manchester's city centre had been unpopular with residents who therefore embraced the opportunity to start afresh.
A 2010 article in The Scotsman even concluded: "The bomb was the best thing that ever happened to Manchester."
Although this was considered in somewhat bad taste, a subsequent article in the Manchester Evening News on the 20th anniversary of the attack presented an alternative legacy. "Manchester did what Manchester does - we fought back," it said. "It was the beginning of the remarkable story of our city's rebirth."
An international competition was held for the redesign of the city centre and, as the MEN reported, local architect Ian Simpson "relished the opportunity to work in his native city on what would come to be a career-defining project".
Advertisement
Having failed in a bid to land either the 1996 or 2000 Olympics, Manchester secured the 2002 Commonwealth Games and the opening ceremony showcased a rebuild which came to be seen as international best practice in urban regeneration.
The city centre's population soared from a few hundred in the early 1990s to more than 20,000, with thousands of new apartments, many in converted mills.
Manchester Arndale became the UK's largest inner-city shopping centre.
Like my visit of 1996, my return to Manchester was instigated by football.
In addition to housing the National Football Museum, Manchester is home to arguably the best club side in the world, a cosmopolitan collection of the planet's top players capable of producing mesmerising action and exhilarating entertainment. Manchester United are also based there.
Advertisement
Such is the temperature in this footballing hotbed that Greater Manchester is also home to Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Rochdale, Salford City, Stockport County and Oldham Athletic.
On an hour-long walk from our city centre hotel to Manchester City's formidable Etihad Stadium fortress, we passed the scene of a double murder, a fact confirmed on the following morning's television news. Clearly, the city still has its troubled side.
But we also passed some of those apartment blocks camouflaged inside once disused millhouses - what was once a scene of poverty and labour now embodying affluence and recreation.
The city's canals are still there, albeit cleaner and more attractive; gleaming, glassy, modern complexes complement architecture of a different era; sunlight glints through cherry blossom trees outside Manchester Cathedral; the wedge-shaped football museum dominates its street junction like an English Times Square; a bronze statue of painter L.S. Lowry sits at the bar of his former local; trams glide by maintaining an almost silent link to the past; and all around can be seen images of bees, the insect meant to denote Mancunians' hard work ethic and the city being a hive of activity and even found adorning its coat of arms.
Sadly, echoes remain, quite literally, of the city's turbulent past.
Advertisement
On May 22, 2017, a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena.
Twenty-one years after the city's previous terrorist attack, and 77 after being targeted by the Luftwaffe, it killed 23 people, including the bomber.
A fortnight later, Grande performed a benefit concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Free tickets were offered to those who had attended the original show. More than £17 million was raised for victims of the attack and a garden memorial was created near the cathedral.
For all its body blows and knockdowns, Manchester has an impressive way of hitting back.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.