The city's canals are still there, albeit cleaner and more attractive; gleaming, glassy, modern complexes complement architecture of a different era; sunlight glints through cherry blossom trees outside Manchester Cathedral; the wedge-shaped football museum dominates its street junction like an English Times Square; a bronze statue of painter L.S. Lowry sits at the bar of his former local; trams glide by maintaining an almost silent link to the past; and all around can be seen images of bees, the insect meant to denote Mancunians' hard work ethic and the city being a hive of activity and even found adorning its coat of arms.