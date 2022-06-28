Set to return to the field after a double bye, Launceston have established themselves as the team to beat in the Tasmanian State League.
Having played 11 matches and only losing one, the Blues have gone from strength to strength this season - integrating new players into last year's premiership side after losing only one member of that team.
Advertisement
Ahead of their return to play on Saturday against Glenorchy, coach Mitch Thorp reflected on their season so far.
"I think we've got ourselves in a strong position - both in the development league and the seniors - so it's a nice position to find ourselves in but the Tigers are sitting right on our heels and we've got them twice in the next month.
"It's nice to get to this bye period on top but we are acutely aware that there will be some challenging games in this next month with North Launceston in that mix as well."
"We've been trying to build out our lines and in the last couple of years we've had a number of guys play consistent senior footy like [Jacob] Boyd, [Alec] Wright, [Jack] Tuthill and co. that have come through as 18-19-year-olds and just continue to develop their games on an individual basis.
"We've got a lot of youngsters playing well at the moment and there's a lot of work that goes into that, so that's what we are sort of pleased about at this point.
"We've played 35 players which gives us a look at depth should we need it in the back end of the year."
"Like any team, the ability to play four quarters at times has not quite been there but that's challenging for any side and that's something that we'll continue working on."
"They're not so much surprise packets but Jack Tuthill is a super young man, he's a great teammate and very coachable but his game has been really consistent.
"A lot is made of Wright and [Josh] Woolley back there as well and they've been great.
"Fletcher Seymour and Jobi Harper just keep on keeping on and Brodie Palfreyman has probably picked up his game to where it was a few years ago.
"Brendan Taylor is probably the one that just flies under the radar, he's kicked 20 goals and is averaging a couple of goals a game, which is really handy to have."
"We want to make sure that each year we get that six to eight debutants per year so we are tracking really well for that.
"Some of those youngsters, Tiernan McCormack and James Leake in particular who have played five-plus senior games now as 16-year-olds, are doing a great job."
"First and foremost it's to assemble our best 22 together.
Advertisement
"We've obviously had some lengthy injuries with Jay Blackberry's jaw, Miller Hodge's foot and shoulder, Joe Groenewegen will play after the bye, so we are just starting to pull together our list and play them in the roles that they are likely to play in the back end of the year."
Tiernan McCormack, Jett Maloney, Aidan O'Connor, Samuel Cowley, James Leake, Brayden Fellows
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.