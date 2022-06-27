Canadian group launches $1 billion Tassal bid

A Canadian seafood company has offered to buy out Tassal Group for $4.85 per share, the Tasmanian salmon giant confirmed in a market announcement on Tuesday.
But the offer by New Brunswick, Canada-based Cooke Inc was met with opposition from the board of Tassal, which claimed the proposal "does not reflect the fundamental value of the business".
Advertisement
"Accordingly the company has determined not to engage with Cooke regarding the indicative proposal."
Cooke's bid, which values Tassal at over $1 billion, was a sharp premium over the previous month's average range of about $3.60.
Shares in ASX-listed Tassal surged 16 percent on Tuesday morning following confirmation of the offer, opening at $4.41 and rising as high as $4.61 by mid-morning.
Tassal's confirmation of the Canadian bid followed speculation about ownership of large block of shares purchased during the previous week .
On Monday, Cooke revealed itself as the owner of the 5.4 percent share parcel.
Tassal, which produces salmon in Tasmania and prawns in northern parts of Australia, also noted that Cooke Inc had made previous buyout offers to the board for $4.67 per share, and $4.80 per share.
The latest offer is a non-binding conditional cash proposal to buy 100 percent of Tassal shares. The deal is contingent on board approval at both companies.
Cooke Inc is the holding company of Cooke Seafood, founded in 1985 by the eponymous family.
In its announcement on Tuesday morning, the Tassal board stated it believed the Canadian offer was "not in the best interest of shareholders.
"The company's board of directors believes Tassal has an attractive independent future and is well positioned to deliver growth in shareholder value."
In recent years, the company has focused on boosting production of prawns at its farms in Queensland and New South Wales.
It has also faced opposition in its home market of Tasmania, where plans to boost the size of salmon farming were opposed by activists.
The release of a report into the industry made 68 recommendations aimed at reducing the industry's ecological impact.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.