North-West constable accused of assault

Police have charged one of their own with common assault over an incident that allegedly occurred while they were on duty.
The 23-year-old male constable from the Western District - covering the North-West and West coasts - allegedly committed the offence at Penguin on January 29, police said in a media release issued late on Monday.
Born and raised in the North-West, Anthony is committed to sharing the stories that matter to the people of our region.
