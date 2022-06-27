The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, has pleaded not guilty to 2018 aggravated armed robbery

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:07am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman's sexual relationship with accused denied to police, court hears

A woman who gave evidence last week that she did not see an alleged assault because she was having sex in the bathroom with the accused man did not mention it when interviewed by police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.