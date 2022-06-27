Woman's sexual relationship with accused denied to police, court hears

A woman who gave evidence last week that she did not see an alleged assault because she was having sex in the bathroom with the accused man did not mention it when interviewed by police.
The then 17-year-old's interview with police was played to the Supreme Court jury in the trial of Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, of Youngtown.
Mr Gesler has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated armed robbery of Alexander Robert Friend, then 47, on January 10, 2018.
He has also pleaded not guilty to doing an unlawful act with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm by punching him to the face, head and body, elbowing him to the head and striking him with a wooden baton (a chair leg) and kicking him to the face, head and body.
The Crown alleges Mr Friend was invited to a unit at Waverley where four men had hatched a plan to rob him of cash and drugs.
The Crown alleges that they bashed him and loaded his body into his utility and drove to Waverley Lake.
However, Mr Friend managed to crawl out of the moving vehicle and fell onto the road near Tasman Highway.
Last week the woman gave evidence that she was under the influence of drugs when she was interviewed by police.
However, police officers Gavin Chugg and Matthew Stewart both said that in their opinion she was not affected by drugs during either of two interviews on January 12, 2018.
Both officers agreed with defence counsel Patrick O'Halloran that they had never interviewed the woman before.
In the recorded interview the woman said she was in the bathroom straightening her hair when the assault occurred.
She said she heard screaming, but ignored it and kept doing her hair. She said the assault lasted for about eight minutes.
"How many hits?" Detective Sergeant Stewart asked.
"Hits, oh God a lot, 11 or something," she said.
She said one of the assailants was getting really angry because the man was screaming.
"He asked for duct tape because he wanted him to shut up," she said.
"It made this guy bashing him really angry."
She said the "main assaulter" seemed unable to stop what he was doing.
"He was, like, going animal I could see when I walked out, it was crazy," she said.
She said there were a total of six people in the unit including "the assaulter" and the "assaulter's friend" who was a "skinny guy with brown hair".
Police quizzed her about a diary note on her phone which said: "I'm now sitting at a friend's house, Corey flogged this poor bloke there is blood everywhere, can't get the blood out of the carpet".
When asked in the interview why she said it was Mr Gesler she said it was because she knew he would put his name behind it to protect her.
Detective Sergeant Stewartsaid to her in the interview: "I'm going to be blunt here, is there a sexual relationship between you and Corey at the moment?" "No," she replied.
Crown prosecutor Claire Darvell asked Detective Sergeant Stewart if he was present at a meeting in June 2022 when the woman was telephoned about the case.
"Do you recall whether she said Mr Gesler was present [at the unit]?" she asked. "She indicated Mr Gesler was present," he said.
"Did she say what she was doing in the bathroom?" she asked. "No," he said.
"Did she say she was having sex with him?" Ms Darvell asked. "She did not," Detective Sergeant Stewart said.
The woman said she thought the man was dead when she left the bathroom.
She said he was covered with so much blood that even if she did know him she wouldn't have been able to recognise him.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
