The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 28, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 27 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Elise Archer

MANDATORY MINIMUM TERMS

MANDATORY minimum sentences, as championed by Attorney-General Elise Archer in (The Examiner, June 23), are always wrong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.