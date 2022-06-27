The Examiner
The popular tourist drive between St Helens and Diana's Basin has been upgraded for $8 million

By Clancy Balen
Minister for Housing Guy Barnett, state premier Jeremy Rockliff, and Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker. Picture: Supplied.

An $8 million road upgrade has been completed between St Helens and Diana's Basin, after being earmarked for development due to dangerous driving conditions.

