An $8 million road upgrade has been completed between St Helens and Diana's Basin, after being earmarked for development due to dangerous driving conditions.
The significant upgrades form part of a major work to improve the safety and drivability of the Tasman Highway, with the state government allocating $30 million to improve the road along the east-coast.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Turner said the highway prior to the upgrade between Diana's Basin and St Helens had been "a goat track that was built for horse and cart" but welcomed the upgrades as "fit for purpose for the future".
Works have seen the road widened, with larger verges, shoulders and overtaking lanes installed.
Mr Turner said with the council's growing dependence on tourism - the sixth most dependent municipality in the country - the upgrades had made it safer to accommodate the region's growing popularity.
Minister for Infrastructure Michael Ferguson said the government had budgeted for an extra $25 million for the Great Eastern Drive, and expected the federal Labor government to honour its promise of $100 million to assist in fixing the popular motorist corridor.
More major works are expected to be completed between Bicheno and Orford, with particular focus on junction safety improvements in tourism heavy areas.
The upgrades have been funded under the state's $72 million Roads Package.
