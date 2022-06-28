City carols needs community support

Once again Launceston will have its own Carols by Candlelight this December.
Following on from the success of Launceston's Carols by Candlelight in 2021, held for the first time at Country Club Tasmania, the organising committee is excited to announce the event will return in 2022 on Sunday, December 18.
A community-led organisation was developed to ensure the future of the event.
"Although everyone on the ground volunteers their time, there are costs we can't avoid, such as staging, lighting and sound, so we invite business owners and individuals to assist with in-kind or cash donations," committee member, Sandy Astill said.
The committee hopes with enough donations it can hold the carols with free entry as it did in 2021.
To offer support or to be a part of the 2022 event, register your interest at launcestoncarolsbycandlelight.org
