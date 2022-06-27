The George Town Council has been given what amounts to an ultimatum by the Parks and Wildlife Service - to either take on maintenance costs of the replica Mount George semaphore station, or see it permanently dismantled.
The station, which is a replica of the convict-era structure that once stood on the same site, was built in 1988.
According to a recent letter to the council from Parks and Wildlife Service operations director John Lloyd, the semaphore mast could pose a risk to the public unless repairs costing up to $65,000 are carried out.
Mr Lloyd wrote that his department was "not in a position to repair and maintain the replica structures on behalf of the council".
He suggested that, unless the council or a third party assumed responsibility for the structure, it would likely be removed and disposed of.
"Removal and disposal of the structure is considered the most prudent and appropriate way forward," Mr Lloyd wrote.
"Unless council has any advice to the contrary, the PWS will commence a request for quote process to allow the cost for removal to be formally established."
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said while he liked the idea of preserving historical points of interest, more research into the benefits of keeping the structure was needed.
He also noted that the semaphore was a "reproduction of a reproduction", suggesting the structure held less historical value.
"I like the idea of all historical points of interest because they do bring tourists in ... I know many people who have driven into George Town and they go up there because they are interested in the semaphore mast," he said.
"But we have to understand it and quantify it before you go and put money into it."
"If it will just be a net cost to our community to upgrade that infrastructure, we need to understand whether that is a good investment or not."
Mount Direction Semaphore Association member Heather Barwick said the semaphore network was a big tourist attraction for the municipality.
"It's unbelievable the amount of people who go up to see the semaphore," she said.
There are always people going up there, walking clubs go there and to the other sites, and the view from up there is incredible."
Her organisation is lobbying for the funding needed to make the Mount George semaphore safe.
The Mount George semaphore features an 18-metre wooden mast with two five-metre swinging arms mounted towards the top, from which early colonists used flag signals to send messages up and down the Tamar Valley.
Messages were sent via a code comprised of various coloured flags.
The network, first built in October 1835, stretched from Low Head in the North, through George Town and Mt Direction, to Launceston.
Launceston merchants used the system to track ships entering or leaving the Tamar.
But the network fell into disuse after 1858 with the advent of the electric telegraph, but replicas of the network were rebuilt during the 1980s and the early 2000s.
