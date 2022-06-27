Man allegedly pushed woman, put knife to her throat with intent to rape

A George Town man did not plead to a count of aggravated assault when he appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court.
Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 36, was unrepresented when he appeared by a video link.
Police allege that Mr Dolbey with the intent to rape pushed a woman onto a bed and put a knife to her throat while telling her that he was going to rape her.
The conduct is alleged to have occurred in October 2021.
He also appeared on a charge of unlawfully possessing a dangerous article in a public place and driving while disqualified in George Town in October 2021.
Police also allege he destroyed property on September 24, 2021, namely a tyre of a vehicle belonging to a woman and trespassed in Riverside by entering land without consent.
He did not plead to a count of arson in George Town on July 26, 2020.
He was remanded in custody to reappear on July 20, 2022.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
