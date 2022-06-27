The Examiner
Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 36, of George Town, faced a number of charges

Man allegedly pushed woman, put knife to her throat with intent to rape

A George Town man did not plead to a count of aggravated assault when he appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court.

