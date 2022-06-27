The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | June 28, 2022

By The Examiner
June 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time is now to protect the vulnerable

When former premier Peter Gutwein announced the commission of inquiry into sexual abuse in 2020 and, later, tearfully admitted that he, too, was a victim of sexual abuse, it was universally acknowledged the stories to emerge from the inquiry would be harrowing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.